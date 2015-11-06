BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia's security council discussed the situation in the aviation industry and flight safety at a meeting on Friday, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: