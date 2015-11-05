CAIRO Nov 5 Investigators have found no
evidence so far that an explosion on board brought down a
Russian passenger plane that crashed on Saturday, Egypt's civil
aviation minister said.
"The investigation team does not have yet any evidence or
data confirming this hypothesis," Hossam Kamal said in a
statement, adding that Egypt adheres to international security
and safety standards at all its airports.
The statement said that flights were continuing to arrive in
Sharm al-Sheikh airport, with 23 set to land on Thursday from
Russia, eight from Ukraine, three from Italy and two from Saudi
Arabia, in addition to 22 domestic arrivals.
