STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Scandinavian airline SAS
has cancelled its flight on Saturday to Sharm al-Sheikh
in Egypt after a Russian airliner crashed last week.
Britain, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands have suspended
flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh, leaving thousands of
European tourists stranded in the Red Sea resort where the
doomed airliner originated.
"Against the backdrop of the developments of recent days and
analysis of the available information about the level of
security at the Sharm al-Sheikh airport, SAS has decided to not
fly to Sharm al-Sheikh on Saturday, November 7," the airline
said in a statement on its website.
The airline said its next flight to the Sinai peninsula was
scheduled for Nov. 14 and that it would monitor developments
before deciding whether to cancel it.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Susan Thomas)