By Mohamed Abdel Ghany
| HASSANA, Egypt
HASSANA, Egypt Nov 1 In a desolate area of
stony ground, little remains from the Russian airliner that
crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula except its blackened wreckage
and a heap of colourful suitcases.
Rescue teams scoured the area where the Airbus A321 came
down on Saturday, collecting into a pile the dead holidaymakers'
belongings that were spread around the main part of the
wreckage.
A pink child's sandal decorated with white flowers lay among
the debris, a reminder that 17 children were among the 224
people on board the flight from the Red Sea resort of Sharm
el-Sheikh to St Petersburg, all of whom died.
At least 163 of the bodies have already been recovered from
the jet, operated by the Russian airline Kogalymavia under the
brand name Metrojet, and moved to hospitals and morgues in the
capital Cairo.
On Sunday morning, about 100 Russian rescuers and
investigators joined the search for remaining bodies and
evidence to shed light on what happened.
Here and there clothing could be seen, packed by tourists on
their way home from Sharm al-Sheikh, a favourite of Russians
seeking winter sun.
Parts of the jet's wreckage were blackened and charred, with
one section forming heaps of twisted metal, although the blue
Metrojet logo was still visible on its broken tail fin.
As the Russian investigators moved slowly across the site,
Egyptian military helicopters buzzed overhead, combing the wider
area for debris - or bodies - not yet found.
A militant group affiliated to Islamic State in Egypt, Sinai
Province, said in a statement it had brought down the plane "in
response to Russian airstrikes that killed hundreds of Muslims
on Syrian land", but Russian and Egyptian officials dismissed
the claim.
Insurgents based in Sinai province have killed hundreds of
Egyptian soldiers and police, and have recently also attacked
Western targets.
Faded smears of blood could be seen at the crash site but
all the bodies found so far have already been removed, with most
now lying in Cairo's Zeinhom morgue awaiting DNA identification.
Russian experts arrived in Egypt late on Saturday night.
Airport sources said they brought with them DNA samples from
relatives to help identify the dead.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Michael Georgy and David
Stamp)