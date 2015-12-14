CAIRO Dec 14 Egypt said on Monday it would hire
a foreign company to help improve the country's airport
security, seen as a weak link in the air safety chain since a
Russian plane crashed in the Sinai on Oct. 31.
The government said in a statement that it had found no
evidence so far of terrorism or other illegal action linked to
the crash of the Russian passenger plane in Sinai that killed
all 224 people on board.
Russia and several Western states have said the Airbus A321
operated by Metrojet was likely brought down by a bomb, and the
Islamic State militant group said it had smuggled an explosive
on board.
The plane took off from Sharm al-Sheikh, a Red Sea resort
popular with Russian and British holiday makers. Those two
countries have suspended flights to the destination and Egypt's
tourism industry in general has suffered.
The government said in a statement that Egyptian officials
recently met with several international companies and one would
be chosen.
But Egypt's civil aviation ministry said it had completed a
preliminary report on the crash which had so far found no
evidence of a criminal act.
Egypt is facing a two-year Islamist insurgency in the Sinai
that killed hundreds of soldiers and police. Islamic State said
the bombing was in response to Russian air strikes in Syria.
