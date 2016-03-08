LONDON, March 8 Holiday company Thomas Cook
extended its cancellation of holidays to the Egyptian
resort of Sharm el Sheikh until Oct. 31, meaning the destination
will have been closed to British arrivals for almost a year.
Britain advised against flying to the airport last November
after the suspected bombing of a Russian passenger jet in
October 2015 killed 224 people shortly after it had taken off
from Sharm el Sheikh airport.
British tourists at the resort were evacuated after the
crash. No regular flights have operated there from Britain since
Nov. 4 due to concerns about security at the airport.
Thomas Cook said it would extend its cancellation from May
25 because it had no clear indication when Britain might change
its travel advice.
Rival tour operator TUI Group has a cancellation in
place on its flights between Britain and Sharm el Sheikh up
until May 25.
