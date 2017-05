A candle is lit next to flowers placed in front of the Russian embassy in Cairo to commemorate victims of the Russian airplane crash at the Sinai, Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Monday U.S. investigators have offered to help Russian and Egyptian authorities determine the cause of the Russian plane crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not say whether the authorities had accepted the offer. Earnest declined to speculate on the cause of the Saturday crash.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)