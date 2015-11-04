WASHINGTON Nov 4 The Russian jet that crashed
over Egypt was most likely brought down by a bomb planted by
Islamic State or one of its affiliates, CNN reported on
Wednesday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.
CNN said the official familiar with the matter cited the
latest U.S. intelligence, but said the U.S. intelligence
community had not yet reached a formal conclusion on the cause
of the crash, which killed all 224 people on board.
"There is a definite feeling it was an explosive device
planted in luggage or somewhere on the plane," CNN quoted the
official as saying.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)