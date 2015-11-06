WASHINGTON Nov 6 The United States will boost
security for U.S.-bound flights as a precaution following the
recent Russian passenger jet crash in Egypt, including tighter
screening of items before they are brought on board aircraft,
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Friday.
Johnson said in a statement that he and the head of the
Transportation Security Administrator, "out of an abundance of
caution, have identified a series of interim, precautionary
enhancements to aviation security with respect to commercial
flights bound for the United States from certain foreign
airports in the region."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert;
