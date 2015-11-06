(Adds background, details about security enhancements)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The United States will boost
security checks overseas for U.S.-bound flights as a precaution
following the recent Russian passenger jet crash in Egypt,
including asking foreign airports to tighten screening of items
before they are brought on board aircraft, U.S. officials said
on Friday.
Jeh Johnson, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, said in a
statement that he and the head of the U.S. Transportation
Security Administration (TSA), "out of an abundance of caution,
have identified a series of interim, precautionary enhancements
to aviation security with respect to commercial flights bound
for the United States from certain foreign airports in the
region."
Johnson's statement said security improvements would include
"expanded screening" for items on aircraft, additional
assessments of security at foreign airports in partnership with
foreign authorities, and unspecificed "offers of other
assistance to certain foreign airports" related to aviation and
airport security.
The statement said that the enhancements were intended "only
for certain foreign airports in the region." It did not specify
which airports would be involved. A U.S. official familiar with
the matter said that all the airports affected were in the
Middle East.
The official said security enhancements by the U.S. would be
put in place by local airport authorities and operators in
conjunction with U.S. government representatives.
The official said that because the airport at Sharm El
Sheikh, from which the Russian aircraft that crashed departed,
is not served by any direct flights to the U.S., it would not be
affected by the new U.S. security moves.
While airlines of multiple European countries served Sharm
el Sheikh before last weekend's flights, U.S. officials said
American-flag carriers had not flown directly in or out of that
airport for some time.
"All of our members who had flown in or over that region
have stopped doing so and are rerouting flights out of an
abundance of caution," added Melanie Hinton, a spokesperson for
Airlines for America, a trade association for U.S. airlines.
U.S. officials would not say whether the decisions by U.S.
airlines to avoid Sharm el Sheik were based on official guidance
from any U.S. government agency.
One U.S. official said that within the last two years, TSA
had assessed security at foreign airports, and that Sharm el
Sheikh had a reputation inside the U.S. government for poor
security. Another official noted that TSA has never made such
assessments public.
