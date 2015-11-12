By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Neither the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) nor the FBI have been invited
to join the Egyptian-led investigation into the crash of a
Russian airliner in the Sinai Peninsula late last month,
officials at the two U.S. agencies said on Thursday.
Representatives for the FBI said that the bureau had offered
both Egyptian and Russian crash investigators forensic
assistance and other investigative help, but as of Thursday its
offers had not been accepted.
An NTSB spokesman said that for the last several days his
agency had been answering technical questions from Egyptian
crash investigators on an informal basis. Some questions have
related to the plane's engines, manufactured by the U.S. company
Pratt & Whitney, the spokesman for the air transport safety
agency said.
But the spokesman said that no formal agreement had been
struck between Egyptian authorities and the United States for
the NTSB to participate officially in Egypt's investigation of
the crash of Metrojet flight 9268, and that no such agreement is
imminent.
The NTSB says it is normally asked to participate in
investigations of foreign air accidents regardless of where the
plane or engines were manufactured. The agency is automatically
involved in crashes on U.S. soil. The FBI is often invited in
cases where terrorism is a possible cause.
The NTSB has only offered its assistance to Egypt, the
spokesman added, because that is where the plane crashed and
Egyptian authorities have the lead in the investigation. No NTSB
personnel are in Egypt to assist authorities there, the
spokesman said.
The Metrojet flight, an Airbus A-321, crashed around 23
minutes after takeoff from the Sinai resort of Sharm al-Sheikh
on Oct. 31 on a flight to St. Petersburg. All 224 people on
board the plane were killed.
Many U.S. and European investigators believe the plane was
brought down by a bomb, but have not ruled out mechanical
failure or other possible causes. The Sinai affiliate of the
Syria-based Islamic State movement issued messages claiming
credit for the crash.
Neither Russia nor Egypt may be keen to share crash
investigation data and results with U.S. experts, current and
former U.S. officials say. Confirmation that militants brought
down the airliner could have a devastating impact on Egypt's
lucrative tourist industry, which was hit hard last week when
Russia, Turkey and several European countries suspended flights
to Sharm al-Sheikh and other destinations.
Relations between Egyptian authorities and the NTSB have
been strained at least since the 1999 crash off the coast of
Massachusetts of Egyptair 990, a flight from New York to Cairo.
NTSB investigators concluded that the flight was deliberately
plunged into the sea by a suicidal co-pilot.
Egyptian investigators attributed the crash to mechanical
failure.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Alwyn Scott; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)