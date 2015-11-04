WASHINGTON Nov 4 No U.S. airlines regularly
operate out of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, where a Russian
passenger plane crashed on Saturday, and the federal government
has had a flight advisory for the area since March, the White
House said on Wednesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Federal Aviation
Administration has advised civil aviation to avoid flying at
lower altitudes over the Sinai, citing a potential risk
associated with extremist activity.
Britain said on Wednesday it was delaying flights from the
Sinai resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to Britain until it
could assess security. Britain said the Russian plane that
crashed in Egypt after taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh might
have been brought down by an explosive device.
