WASHINGTON Nov 6 Expanded screenings for
U.S.-bound flights from the region near where a Russian plane
crashed in Egypt are a "prudent response" based on information
learned about the crash, the White House said on Friday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the stepped up
measures will boost security procedures already in place and
will affect fewer than 10 airports in the area. The Russian
plane crashed on Saturday over the Sinai Peninsula, killing 224
people.
"These steps are being taken in airport facilities where the
United States already has a cooperative relationship with the
airport authorities so ... we can enhance the measures that are
already in place to ensure the safety of Americans who may be
traveling overseas," he said.
