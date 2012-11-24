CAIRO Nov 24 Political parties angered by
President Mohamed Mursi's decision to grant himself sweeping new
powers have called on their supporters to protest against the
move on Tuesday in Cairo.
Leftist, liberal, socialist parties and others have said
their followers should march to Tahrir Square with the aim of
"toppling the fascist, despotic constitutional declaration"
issued by Mursi on Thursday, according to a statement from one
of the parties.
"We are facing a historic moment in which we either complete
our revolution or we abandon it to become prey for a group that
has put its narrow party interests above the national interest,"
said the statement, issued by the liberal Dustour Party on its
Facebook page late on Friday.
The marches will start at 5.00 p.m. (1500 GMT) from areas
around the capital before converging on Tahrir Square, the
epicentre of the uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power in
2011.
Mursi's decision to assume sweeping powers caused fury
amongst his opponents and prompted violent clashes in central
Cairo and other cities on Friday.