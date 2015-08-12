* Sinai Province is Egyptian group linked to Islamic State
* Kidnapped Croatian was working for oil and gas company
* Croatian PM says image is "horrifying"
(Adds U.S. comment, paragraph 10)
By Omar Fahmy and Igor Ilic
CAIRO/ZAGREB, Aug 12 An Egyptian group allied to
Islamic State has published a photograph it said showed the
beheaded body of a Croatian hostage it threatened to kill last
week, the SITE monitoring service said on Wednesday.
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of
the picture, which carried a caption that said: "killing of the
Croatian hostage, due to his country's participation in the war
against Islamic State, after the deadline expired."
Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said authorities
were examining the image.
"It is my duty to break the silence and tell the Croatian
public that we cannot confirm with 100 percent certainty that it
is true what we see, and which is horrifying," he told a news
conference.
"I don't know if we will be able to do it in the coming
days, but what we see does not look good ... I'm afraid that for
the first time, what has happened to the citizens of other
countries has happened to a Croatian citizen."
The photograph, circulating on Twitter accounts of Sinai
Province supporters, shows a man's severed head placed on his
body, with a knife driven into sand next to it and the black
Islamic State flag in the background.
Next to the picture are screenshots of Arabic language news
articles with the headlines: "Croatia confirms its support for
Egypt in efforts to fight terrorism and extremism" and "Croatia
affirms its continued support for the Kurdistan region."
A spokesman at the Egyptian Interior Ministry's press office
said: "We have seen this news on line but are currently making
our own checks. If we confirm that it is indeed true, we will
inform the media through a statement."
Last week, an online video purportedly from Sinai Province
showed a man who identified himself as Tomislav Salopek and said
the group would kill him in 48 hours unless Muslim women in
Egyptian jails were freed.
The White House expressed solidarity with Croatia, saying:
"If confirmed, the United States condemns this brutal act by a
terrorist group that has pledged allegiance to ISIL," using an
alternate acronym for the militant organization.
Ardiseis Egypt, a unit of French oil and gas geology company
CGG, confirmed the video showed one of its employees
who was kidnapped on July 22 while travelling to Cairo.
A spokesman for CGG could not confirm this, adding the firm
had no information other than what was circulating on the
Internet and was trying to find out more from Croatian and
Egyptian authorities.
The spokesman said the hostage was an expert contractor
rather than employee of its subsidiary.
Last December, Sinai Province said it was behind the killing
of an American petroleum engineer whose body was found in a car
in a desert region almost four months earlier. The group has
also posted videos appearing to show the killings of Egyptians
it accuses of helping the Egyptian government or Israel.
Sinai Province is at the forefront of an Islamist militant
insurgency in Egypt that has killed hundreds of soldiers and
police in the two years since the military ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi after protests against his rule in 2013.
In July, the group was involved in the deadliest fighting
in the lawless Sinai Peninsula in years. More than 100 militants
and 17 soldiers were killed, following simultaneous assaults on
military checkpoints in North Sinai.
The group changed its name from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis to
Sinai Province after it pledged allegiance to Islamic State,
which controls large areas of Syria and Iraq.
Islamic State has over the past year beheaded an unknown
number of hostages, both Western prisoners and Middle Easterners
ranging from soldiers fighting it to Muslims who reject its
hardline version of Islam.
