LONDON Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Britain's oil major BP (BP.L) have emerged as the main winners of Egypt's crude oil supply tenders for 2013, traders said on Wednesday.

Reliance won the bulk of cargos on offer from Egypt's Ras Gharib terminal, winning just under 1.5 million tonnes of the heavy sour grade crude or 18 cargoes in 2013, two of the trading sources said.

BP followed, winning around 1.2 million tonnes of Gharib crude, or about 15 cargoes in 2013, the sources said.

Other winners included trading house Vitol, Petraco and Dynacom.

A separate supply tender for one 60,000 tonne cargo per month of Egypt's medium-sweet Qarun grade was awarded to Italy's oil and gas giant Eni (ENI.MI), the sources said.

The results were not confirmed by the companies.

