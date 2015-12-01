CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it had revised the way it allocated foreign currency at its regular auction on Tuesday.

It offered $40 million and held its rate unchanged at 7.7301 pounds to the dollar, the bank said in a statement.

It gave no more details on the new internal allocation process and it was not clear whether it would be applied to future dollar sales. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Catherine Evans)