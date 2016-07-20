CAIRO, July 20 Egypt's central bank governor
said on Wednesday that it was not the right time to talk about
floating the Egyptian pound, which has come under growing
pressure in recent months.
"It is not possible to discuss the flotation of the pound
now... but a devaluation depends on what the bank sees at the
appropriate time, " Tarek Amer said in comments carried by the
state news agency MENA.
Expectations of a devaluation and a shift to a more flexible
exchange rate have grown in recent weeks as the pound has come
under increasing pressure on the black market amid an acute
shortage of hard currency.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Tolba Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)