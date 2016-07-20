(Adds quote from banker, background)
By Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, July 20 Egypt's central bank governor
said on Wednesday that the time was not right to float the
Egyptian pound, which has come under intensifying pressure in
recent weeks, but he left the door open to a possible
devaluation.
Economists say a devaluation is all but inevitable. But the
timing is crucial to maximise its impact while mitigating the
inflationary effect, particularly as the government plans to
introduce value-added tax this year and has yet to complete
subsidy reforms.
"It is not possible to discuss the flotation of the pound
now ... but a devaluation depends on what the bank sees at the
appropriate time," Tarek Amer said in comments carried by the
state news agency MENA.
Egypt devalued the pound by almost 14 percent in March, to
about 8.78 to the dollar, in a bid to crush a black market that
has burgeoned amid an acute shortage of foreign currency.
But the black market rate has since depreciated, putting
renewed pressure on the central bank to take more action.
Speculation has mounted that a second devaluation was
looming since Amer told local newspapers in early July that it
had been a mistake to fix the currency at an artificial rate and
his focus was on stimulating the economy.
"Personally, I would not be happy if the exchange rate is
stable but factories are halted," Amer told Al Mal newspaper at
the time.
On Wednesday, five black market traders said the pound had
weakened to below 11.75 to the dollar on the black market, the
weakest level in its history. It was trading at close to 11 per
dollar before Amer's July 3 comments.
Bankers say they expect the pound to continue weakening on
the black market.
"There are no indications of an improvement in the dollar
crisis. Everyone is waiting to see what the government and
central bank will do," said one banker, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Egypt's last devaluation pushed core inflation to seven-year
highs. The central bank has raised interest rates by 250 basis
points since mid-March to slow inflation, but this has increased
borrowing costs for the government and businesses.
In his latest comments, Amer said the coming period would
see greater coordination between monetary and fiscal policies.
The central bank said when it devalued in March that it
would pursue a more flexible approach but has since held the
pound steady. It also said forex reserves would reach $25
billion this year, a level Amer has said would allow for a more
flexible approach.
Egypt's foreign reserves rose to $17.546 billion in June,
but remain at half their levels before the 2011 uprising ushered
in a period of turmoil that discouraged tourists and foreign
investors -- key hard-currency earners.
The shortage has forced the central bank to ration supplies
and impose capital controls to preserve scarce dollars for
essential goods.
Amer is working with the government to narrow the trade
deficit, often blamed for imbalances in the currency market. But
exports have fallen this year as factories hit by forex
shortages struggle to import components.
