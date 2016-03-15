BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
CAIRO, March 15 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it would sell $200 million at an exceptional auction to finance the import of essential goods.
The announcement comes a day after the central bank devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 per dollar and announced it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.