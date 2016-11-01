CAIRO Nov 1 Egypt's central bank has kept its currency stable at its weekly dollar auction, bankers said on Tuesday, holding the rate at 8.8 pounds per dollar.

Speculation has been mounting that the central bank would devalue its currency amid a rapidly weakening rate on the black market, which exceeded 18 pounds to the dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Asma Alsharif; Writing by Eric Knecht, editing by Larry King)