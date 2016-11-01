BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
CAIRO Nov 1 Egypt will sell $120 million on Tuesday in its regular weekly dollar auction, central bank data showed.
Speculation has been mounting that the central bank would devalue its currency amid a rapidly weakening rate on the black market.
Bankers and economists have said a devaluation could come in an exceptional auction for a quantity of dollars greater than the usual $120 million sold weekly.
The rate for Tuesday's auction has not yet been specified.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing Larry King)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.