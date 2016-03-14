CAIRO, March 14 Egypt's central bank said it would sell $200 million on Monday in an exceptional auction at a rate of 8.85 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, banking sources said, higher than the current spot rate of 7.73 pounds per dollar.

The country has been starved of hard currency since a 2011 uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power and drove away tourists and foreign investors - major sources of hard currency. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kim Coghill)