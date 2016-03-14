(Adds background)
CAIRO, March 14 Egypt's central bank depreciated
the Egyptian pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 in an
exceptional dollar auction on Monday, banking sources said.
The central bank said earlier it would sell $200 million in
a special auction with bids to be submitted between 8.30 a.m.
and 9 a.m. (0630-0700 GMT), the latest attempt to pump foreign
exchange into an economy that has been starved of dollars.
It has yet to announce the results of the auction or say
what exchange rate the dollars were supplied at, but at least
two bankers who were bidding said the central bank had devalued
to 8.85 pounds per dollar.
Egypt, which depends heavily on imports, is facing an acute
foreign currency shortage. Its currency had come under intense
downward pressure and the pound had weakened in recent weeks to
almost 10 to the dollar on the black market.
The central bank had resisted devaluation and the gap
between the official and black market rate was creating
imbalances in the market. Businesses who saw a devaluation as
inevitable were holding back on investment.
Last week, the central bank held another exceptional
auction, offering $500 million to help businesses obtain the
foreign exchange they needed to clear imports of strategic goods
which had been delayed to the forex shortage.
The additional liquidity helped ease the gap between the
official and black market rate to about 9.25-9.30 pounds per
dollar on Sunday, according to three black market traders.
At the same time, the central bank lifted caps on
withdrawals and deposits of foreign currencies for individuals
and companies importing essential goods, easing forex controls
imposed a year ago that had all but paralysed trade.
The central bank imposed strict controls on hard currency
movements in February 2015 to preserve scarce forex for imports
of essential goods. The restrictions were unpopular with
businesses which had seen their business hit.
Egypt's reserves have dropped from $36 billion in 2011 to
$16.53 billion at the end of February.
