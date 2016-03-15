BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
CAIRO, March 15 Egypt's central bank will hold the pound steady at 8.85 pounds per dollar at an exceptional foreign currency auction on Tuesday, three bankers told Reuters, a day after the bank devalued the currency.
The central bank said it would sell $200 million at an exceptional auction to finance the import of essential goods.
On Monday the bank devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 per dollar and said it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.