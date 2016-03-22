MOVES-JPMorgan names new Asia Pacific M&A, equity capital market heads
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
CAIRO, March 22 Egypt's central bank kept the pound stable at 8.78 per dollar at its regular foreign currency auction on Tuesday but sold $104.5 million after offering $120 million at the auction, data from the central bank showed.
The auction was the first regular auction since the central bank consolidated its foreign currency auctions that were previously held three times a week, bringing the amount offered during Tuesday's auction to $120 million.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard currency. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
MADRID, May 16 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential merger, one of several options it is considering as its new management struggles to clean up billions of euros in toxic assets.