CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 8.78 per dollar at its regular auction on
Tuesday, selling $120 million to cover multinational companies'
needs to clear payment backlogs for the import of staples and
pharmaceutical goods.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a
dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away
tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard
currency.
The central bank had been keeping the pound artificially
strong through regular weekly auctions, giving the priority of
dollar allocation to the imports of essential goods.
But on Tuesday it specified that the dollars would go to
cover multinational backlogs for the imports of staples and
pharmaceutical goods.
Egypt's reserves more than halved to $16.5 billion in
February from around $36 billion in 2011.
One black market trader said the pound had strengthened
marginally on Tuesday to 9.9 pounds per dollar compared with
around 10 pounds per dollar a day earlier. He did not give
volumes of trade.
The central bank had devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar
from 7.73 on March 14 and announced it would pursue a more
flexible exchange rate. It later strengthened the pound to 8.78
per dollar.
