(Adds t-bill results, background, quotes)
CAIRO Nov 12 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady against the dollar at its official foreign currency
auction on Thursday, a day after it signalled a shift in
monetary policy by a surprise strengthening of the currency.
Egypt, heavily dependent on imports for food and energy, is
facing a dollar shortage and mounting pressure to devalue the
pound. It has been gradually depreciating the pound through
official auctions but on Wednesday it unexpectedly strengthened
it by 20 piasters.
The central bank sold 37.8 million pounds at a cut-off price
of 7.7301 pounds to the dollar at Thursday's auction, unchanged
from Wednesday's rate.
On Wednesday the central bank injected dollars into the
banking system at 7.7301 pounds per dollar with the aim of
helping banks cover a quarter of their ballooning overdrafts
that they had opened for clients hit by the dollar shortage.
The injected amount is around $1 billion, the chairman of
the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Mohamed El Sewedy, was
reported as saying in local media. He had previously said the
central bank planned to channel $4 billion into the banking
sector to meet foreign currency demands for imports.
In February the central bank imposed capital controls,
limiting dollar deposits to $50,000 a month in an attempt to
fight a black market. The move hurt the black market but took a
bigger toll on importers who could no longer source their
foreign currency needs to open letters of credit at banks.
A trader on the parallel market said the dollar changed
hands at 8.6 pounds to the dollar on Thursday, compared to the
rate of 8.7 pounds on Wednesday.
"The dollar weakened (on the black market) because the
central bank weakened the rate on Wednesday," a trader on the
parallel market told Reuters on Thursday.
POLICY SHIFT
Some bankers said the revaluation was part of an effort to
shake up the market ahead of a radical shift in policy, such as
a loosening of the peg. Others were critical, saying Egypt's
foreign reserves were too weak to defend the pound at this
elevated rate.
Egypt's reserves have tumbled from $36 billion in 2011 to
$16.4 billion in October.
The Arab world's most populous country has been starved for
foreign currency since an uprising in 2011 ousted autocrat Hosni
Mubarak and drove most tourists and foreign investors away.
Growing evidence that a Russian airplane crash in the Sinai on
Oct. 31 was caused by a bomb is expected to cut further into
tourism revenues.
"It is naïve to think that you can fool the market... They
(black market) know this strategy and everyone knows that
Egypt's foreign reserves are at an extremely low level, and it
is unsustainable," said one banker who declined to be named.
"A devaluation is a must. The central bank is currently just
wasting money and underestimating the market."
Some bankers expect the central bank to hike interest rates
at its next monetary policy meeting on Dec. 17 to support a
stronger currency.
But that sentiment has yet to reflect on the country's
treasury yields. Yields have been almost stable for the third
government debt auction in a row on Thursday, contrary to the
expectations of many bankers.
Six-month and one-year treasury bills saw a slight dip in
yields, as traders said state banks were bidding aggressively
lower to keep government lending costs down.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Mark
Heinrich)