CAIRO Oct 25 Egypt's central bank held the
pound steady at the official rate on Tuesday, but the currency
weakened to a new low on the black market amid a widespread
dollar shortage and growing pressure to devalue.
The central bank said it sold $118.1 million at its regular
sale of foreign currency, with the cut off price stable at the
official rate of 8.78 per dollar.
Dollars were selling at 16.10 pounds on the black market,
weaker than levels closer to 15.5 pounds quoted last week,
traders said. They did not give volumes.
Egypt has struggled to earn dollars since a 2011 revolt
drove away tourists and foreign investors, key sources of
foreign currency. Its efforts to defend the pound against
downward speculation further drained reserves from $36 billion
before the uprising to $19.6 billion at the end of September.
A Saudi decision to suspend shipments of petroleum products
to Egypt this month has forced Egypt to burn more than $500
million on oil, adding further pressure on the reserves.
Economists widely expect Egypt to devalue as part of a
comprehensive reform programme aimed at cutting the budget
deficit and rebalancing markets. Egypt's government hopes to
clinch a $12 billion IMF loan programme this year to support its
efforts.
(Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Robin
Pomeroy)