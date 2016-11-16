CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian banks have provided more
than $2.2 billion to clients since the pound was floated,
Egypt's cabinet information centre said on Wednesday.
The central bank abandoned its peg of 8.8 per dollar on Nov.
3. On Wednesday, it let the pound change hands at about
15.25/15.95 to the dollar.
"Banks are working on providing all the real foreign
currency needs of clients, and the central bank clarified that
the banking sector injected more than $2.2 billion to cover
clients' needs... in the period starting from the decision to
float the pound up until Nov. 14," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)