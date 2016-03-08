CAIRO, March 8 Egypt's central bank lifted withdrawal and deposit caps for individuals, but will keep them in place for companies, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Egypt, which has been facing a currency crisis and has been fighting a black market for the dollar, had imposed a $50,000 limit a month on cash deposits at banks. It later raised the limit for importers of some essential goods to $250,000 a month.

It also had a $10,000 a day limit on withdrawals for individuals. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)