By Ehab Farouk
| CAIRO, March 9
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's central bank held a
second meeting with foreign exchange bureaus in an attempt to
keep black market rates under control as Egypt's currency crisis
worsens and the rate of the dollar surges against the pound on
the parallel market.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a
shortage of foreign currency since a 2011 uprising drove away
tourists and investors, two major sources of hard currency.
The central bank has been resisting a devaluation, keeping
the pound artificially strong at 7.7301 against the dollar while
on the black market it jumped above 9.8 pounds per dollar this
week.
Officially the central bank allows exchange bureaus to sell
dollars at up to 15 piasters either side of its set price, but
the bureaus have been known to demand more for the greenback
when it is in short supply.
"Yes, there was a meeting with the central bank," said
Mohamed El-Abyad, head of Egypt's Foreign Exchange Association.
Two exchange bureau sources told Reuters that during the
meeting there was an agreement to put a limit on the price of
the dollar on the black market.
"The agreement was not to exceed the 9.25 pounds to the
dollar price on the parallel market in return for the central
bank not interfering with exchange bureaus," one exchange bureau
source, who attended the meeting, said.
Last month the central bank revoked the license of four
exchange bureaus after a similar meeting, in which an agreement
to cap the price of the dollar at 8.6 pounds failed to keep
rates within the limit.
Abyad, who also attended the meeting, denied that there was
an agreement on a cap for the dollar price on the parallel
market.
The central bank does not have an official spokesperson and
officials were not reachable for comment.
Bankers and exchange traders said the plan was unlikely to
succeed as the black market is guided by supply and demand.
Egypt's foreign currency reserves tumbled from $36 billion
in 2011 to $16.5 billion by the end of February.
In an attempt to increase liquidity in the market the
central bank has been trying to attract hard currency from
Egyptians abroad.
Last month it announced it would issue dollar denominated
certificates through state banks to Egyptians living abroad. On
Tuesday the central bank lifted caps on deposits and withdrawals
for individuals.
Central bank governor Tarek Amer said he hoped the move
would contribute to increasing Egypt's foreign reserves over the
current period.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
Toby Chopra)