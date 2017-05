CAIRO, March 14 Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had devalued the Egyptian pound to 8.85 per dollar at a special foreign exchange auction.

It had previously set the rates at its regular and exceptional auctions at 7.73 per dollar as an average bid price.

The central bank said on its official trading page that it had sold $198.1 million at the auction. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)