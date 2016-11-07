* Devaluation may take months to draw big capital inflows
* Investment climate still a concern for foreigners
* Inflation to rise above 20 percent, hurting living
standards
* Political fallout likely to be contained
* But government's austerity drive may be slowed
By Andrew Torchia
CAIRO, Nov 7 The pain of Egypt's currency
devaluation may be felt well before the benefits, creating a
period of at least several months in which there is little
positive news to offset rising inflation and falling living
standards, businessmen and economists say.
By bringing the Egyptian pound down to levels which the
markets consider fair value, the devaluation promises to attract
fresh capital into the country and end a hard currency shortage
that has plagued the economy for years.
Corporate executives say they will finally be able to make
investment decisions based on a transparent, predictable
currency market run by banks, rather than an opaque black market
in dollars that swung wildly amid profiteering and speculation.
"Before, I used to say we were moving in the dark. We
couldn't see because the situation was so blurred. Now at least
we have the lights turned on," Hani Berzi, chairman of Edita
Food Industries, told Reuters.
Despite Egypt's history of street protests since 2011, there
is no indication so far that the devaluation will cause
significant unrest, and many ordinary Egyptians say they
understand the move was inevitable.
But Egypt's other economic problems mean the hoped-for
inflows of hard currency may be slow to arrive, at least in the
huge volumes required to eliminate the dollar shortage and
convince investors that the pound has stabilised.
Red tape, a sluggish bureaucracy and primitive regulation
continue to deter foreign investment. The cabinet is expected
this month to consider a draft investment law tackling these
obstacles, but it could take months to start having an impact.
The government aims to obtain the first $2.5 billion
disbursement of a planned $12 billion International Monetary
Fund loan as soon as this month. That would be dwarfed by the
country's hunger for hard currency, however.
Official data is not available but bankers say privately
they believe Egyptian banks need several billion dollars to fill
their existing commitments. In addition, unmet commercial demand
for dollars is estimated at around $8 billion to $10 billion.
"Filling this demand and ending the dollar shortage will not
be the work of days. It will take weeks or months," said one
Egyptian banker familiar with the currency market.
Regional investment bank Arqaam Capital said the devaluation
could bring $12 billion of foreign money into Egypt's bond
market and $4.5 billion into equities - but it estimated this
might take a year.
A local investment banker said Egypt would avoid one problem
often faced by countries after devaluations: an inflated debt
burden for companies borrowing abroad. This is because the
central bank has prevented local banks from lending in foreign
currency unless the borrower earns foreign exchange, he said.
On the other hand, Egypt probably cannot hope for the surge
in export receipts that other economies would enjoy after a
devaluation, because it is heavily dependent on imports of food
as well as components and materials for its industry.
INFLATION
Since the pound's peg of 8.8 to the dollar was abandoned on
Thursday, the currency has tumbled to near 17 - by far its
largest drop in a series of depreciations over the last 15
years.
The resulting rise in inflation probably won't be as big as
the currency's fall, partly because about 90 percent of imported
consumer goods were already being paid for at black market
currency rates in the months before the devaluation.
Reham El Desoki, senior economist at regional investment
bank Arqaam Capital, estimated the devaluation and fuel price
hikes introduced last Friday would raise annual inflation to
18-20 percent around the end of this year and a peak of about
22-24 percent next year, from 14.1 percent in September.
The economy has coped with inflation at close to those
levels in the past 15 years, Desoki noted. "It is going to be a
shock, but I think it is the kind of shock that can be
absorbed."
Nevertheless, the devaluation will eat into the incomes of
ordinary Egyptians. Among the middle classes, travel abroad has
become harder, students saving to study overseas have seen their
plans shattered, and luxury goods have moved out of reach.
For people below the poverty line - more than a quarter of
the population of about 91 million, according to the state
statistics agency - higher inflation may be much more painful.
There is considerable public anger and dismay at the
devaluation but no sign that it will create a serious threat to
the government, which has used police to disperse political
protests and can count on support from loyal state media.
However, authorities are under pressure to do more to
protect people from the economic reforms. On the day after the
currency peg was scrapped, officials said they would boost
spending on a consumer subsidy scheme and keep the price of
bread flat, even though the devaluation makes it more expensive
to import wheat.
That will slow Egypt's drive to cut a huge state budget
deficit that totalled 12.2 percent of gross domestic product in
the fiscal year through last June.
Partly because of the devaluation, the government could
overshoot its 9.8 percent deficit target for the current year by
several percentage points, Desoki said.
That may disappoint Egypt's international donors, but they
are likely to accept the target being missed as they understand
the economy is in a "critical transition phase", she said.
(Additional reporting by Amina Ismail and Asma Alsharif in
Cairo, and Davide Barbuscia in Dubai; editing by Giles Elgood)