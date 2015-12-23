LONDON/MILAN Dec 23 Egypt is struggling to pay
for U.S. dollar-priced oil product and liquefied natural gas
(LNG) imports, cancelling purchases, and asking suppliers to
extend payment terms amid an acute foreign currency crisis,
industry sources said.
Egypt, which depends on oil and gas imports, has faced a
sharper decline in foreign currency receipts after a plane
carrying Russian tourists crashed in October while low oil
prices limit aid from Gulf allies, banking and trade sources
said.
The sources said that Egypt has asked oil and LNG suppliers
to extend payment terms to 90 days after delivery earlier this
month due to its foreign currency crisis.
Short of dollars, Egypt has also canceled purchases of six
gasoil cargoes initially scheduled for early January, oil market
sources said.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Lin
Noueihed and Eric Knecht in Cairo. Editing by Jane Merriman)