LONDON/MILAN Dec 23 Egypt is struggling to pay for U.S. dollar-priced oil product and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, cancelling purchases, and asking suppliers to extend payment terms amid an acute foreign currency crisis, industry sources said.

Egypt, which depends on oil and gas imports, has faced a sharper decline in foreign currency receipts after a plane carrying Russian tourists crashed in October while low oil prices limit aid from Gulf allies, banking and trade sources said.

The sources said that Egypt has asked oil and LNG suppliers to extend payment terms to 90 days after delivery earlier this month due to its foreign currency crisis.

Short of dollars, Egypt has also canceled purchases of six gasoil cargoes initially scheduled for early January, oil market sources said. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht in Cairo. Editing by Jane Merriman)