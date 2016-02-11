(Adds company comment, background)
CAIRO Feb 11 General Motors will resume
operations in Egypt on Sunday, the company said on Thursday,
after temporarily halting activities earlier in the week due to
its inability to source dollars amid the country's currency
crisis.
Import-dependent Egypt has been facing an acute dollar
shortage since a 2011 uprising and subsequent political turmoil
drove foreign investors and tourists away. Dollar reserves have
more than halved to $16.4 billion since then.
"The problem has been solved," a company official told
Reuters by telephone on Thursday, without providing further
details.
The company said earlier in the week it was halting
operations after being unable to get imported production inputs
released from customs because of the dollar shortage.
"We will resume plant operations in 6 October City
commencing Sunday, February 14," the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
General Motors's Egypt operation includes assembling trucks
and cars. It makes 25 percent of Egypt's vehicles.
Egypt's central bank has been rationing dollars and keeping
the pound artificially strong at 7.7301 per dollar through
weekly dollar auctions.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht, editing by
David Evans)