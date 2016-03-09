BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp raised quarterly cash dividend by 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's central bank canceled the caps on deposits and withdrawals for companies that import essential goods, state television quoted the central bank as saying on Wednesday.
It gave no immediate details. The central bank has not yet published a statement announcing any decision. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Wells Fargo explores the future of security & authentication