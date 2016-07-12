CAIRO, July 12 Egypt's central bank will keep
the Egyptian pound stable at 8.78 to the dollar at its weekly
foreign exchange auction on Tuesday, banking sources said.
The central bank has yet to announce the official rate. The
bankers, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to
speak on the matter, said dollars would be sold at the current
rate.
The central bank announced earlier on Tuesday that it would
be selling its usual quota of $120 million at its regular FX
auction.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing
by Eric Knecht)