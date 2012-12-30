* New regime thought to be controlled shift to a free float
* Currency crisis is new challenge to president
* C.bank says foreign reserves at critical level
* C.bank sells $75 mln at inaugural currency auction
* Adds new controls to limit demand for dollars
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Dec 30 The Egyptian pound hit a record
low on Sunday after the central bank imposed a new currency
regime to try and stem a deepening economic crisis that presents
a further challenge for President Mohamed Mursi.
The currency adjustment, announced on Saturday, includes
regular foreign currency auctions and appeared to signal an
orderly devaluation to protect foreign reserves, according to
bankers, after the central bank spent more than $20 billion over
the past two years to defend the pound.
It came after political turmoil in recent weeks over a new
constitution had sent worried Egyptians scrambling to sell local
currency. The central bank said on Saturday that foreign
reserves were now at a critical level and could barely cover
three months of imports.
The currency crisis underlines the scale of the economic
challenge facing President Mursi, who has been grappling with
the fall-out of a political crisis ignited by his move to drive
through a constitution written by his Islamist allies.
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said on Sunday that the economy
was in "a very difficult and fragile" situation, adding that he
expected talks with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8
billion loan to resume in January.
Egypt won preliminary approval in November from the IMF for
the loan, but delayed seeking final approval until January after
it suspended implementation of a series of tax increases to
allow more time to explain a heavily criticized package of
economic austerity measures to the public.
Violent street protests and political wrangling over the
last month over Mursi's new constitution raised fears the pound
could fall further or the government could impose more capital
controls and foreign reserves fell by $448 million in November
to $15 billion, barely three months of import cover.
Prior to Sunday's launch of the new currency regime , the
central bank had let the pound weaken by only 6 percent against
the dollar since the uprising against Hosni Mubarak in early
2011 chased away tourists and foreign investors, two of the main
sources of demand for Egypt's currency.
At the maiden auction of the new regime on Sunday, the
central bank sold virtually all of the $75 million it had
offered, with the highest price of pounds at 6.2425 to the
dollar, down from 6.185 earlier in the day.
The pound subsequently weakened on the interbank market to
about 6.30, a fall of 1.8 percent from the morning, smashing
through a previous low in October 2004.
The auction system means the price of the Egyptian pound
will begin to reflect supply and demand more closely, bankers
said. The central bank is expected to hold the auctions daily.
"The arms of central bank that used to be there will not
make (the) market anymore, so it is for first time a real free
market," said one banker who works in a treasury room.
In a note, Pharos Research forecast a forecast a free float
with the pound weakening to 6.50 to the U.S. dollar from about
6.185 now.
SPENDING RESERVES
Kandil announced a national economic initiative at a news
conference on Sunday, which he described as an effort to build
consensus around the government's economic programme.
Egypt's economy grew by only 2.2 percent in the year to
June. That was up from 1.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year
but well below growth rates of 5 to 7 percent seen before the
uprising and not enough to absorb hundreds of thousands of new
entrants to the labour force each year.
"We hope that there will not be any fundamental changes in
our plan with the IMF because we will summon them in January so
we resume discussions to go forward in the matter of the loan,"
Kandil said.
Mursi hoped that the passage of a new constitution into law
last week would stabilise Egypt's politics, giving him space to
implement economic reforms.
The constitution remains the focus of controversy, and the
opposition is likely to seize upon austerity measures demanded
under an IMF deal as a stick to beat the Muslim Brotherhood
ahead of a parliamentary vote expected in early 2013.
Two-fifths of Egypt's 84 million population live around the
poverty line and depend on subsidies that are straining the
treasury.
"The problem in fact is not economic as much as it is
political," said liberal politician Osama Al-Ghazali Harb. He
said the economic crisis heightened the need for political
consensus.
Analysts said it was not yet clear if the new currency
regime would stem the run on the pound and how much of its
foreign reserves the central bank was prepared to spend to
continue defending it.
Simon Kitchen, a strategist for EFG Hermes, said the pound
was likely to continue weakening over the next few weeks.
"But it depends on the scale of the daily moves, how much
progress we have on the IMF loan and how big the daily auctions
are. It may be that this is the biggest auction we'll see for a
while."
"Interest rates are still very high on local currency
deposits, so there is still an incentive to stay in Egyptian
pounds." The effective yield on 91-day Egyptian pound treasury
bills auctioned on Sunday was 10.4 percent.
Egypt's stock market held up well on Sunday despite the
weak currency as foreign investors continued to buy shares - a
sign that a devaluation of Egypt's pound might not be a disaster
for financial markets.
As part of the currency adjustment the central bank also
imposed a series of measures to dampen demand for foreign
currencies, at least in the short term. They included limiting
corporate clients from withdrawing more than $30,000 in cash per
day and charging individuals who buy foreign currencies a 1-2
percent administrative fee, bankers said.
Egyptian banks will also not be able to hold long positions
in U.S. dollars of more than 1 percent of their capital, down
from a previous 10 percent, the bankers added.
Under the new regime, withdrawals by individuals will
continue to be limited to $10,000 a day. All transactions will
continue to be monitored to make sure they are for "legitimate"
needs and do not involve speculation, bankers said.
The interbank market will continue to operate alongside the
auction system, with banks allowed to quote slightly wider
spreads.