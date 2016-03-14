By Asma Alsharif
| CAIRO, March 14
CAIRO, March 14 Egypt's central bank devalued
the pound currency on Monday to 8.85 pounds per dollar from
7.73, aiming to eliminate a black market for dollars that has
flourished as a foreign exchange shortage stifles business
activity.
The central bank had said it would sell $200 million in a
special auction with bids to be submitted between 8.30 a.m. and
9 a.m. (0630-0700 GMT), the latest attempt to pump foreign
exchange into an economy starved of dollars.
Central bank data showed it sold $198.1 million at a cut off
price of 8.85 Egyptian pounds.
The pound had been under intense downward pressure in recent
weeks and had weakened to almost 10 to the dollar on the black
market.
A black market for dollars has sucked up liquidity from the
banking system and the central bank had imposed restrictions on
currency transfers but raised them last week after the currency
crisis worsened and goods were piling up at ports. Egypt depends
heavily on imports.
The new rate means banks can sell dollars to customers at
8.95 pounds per dollar and buy at 8.9 pounds, one banker said.
That compares to around 9 pounds per dollar that the black
market sold at on Sunday evening and 8.84 pounds that the black
market bought at, two black market traders said.
"With this move today they hurt the black market. They hit
the black market," one black market trader told Reuters.
The central bank had resisted devaluation and the gap
between the official and black market rate was creating
imbalances in the market. Businesses who saw a devaluation as
inevitable were holding back on investment.
Economists welcomed the move which they said would help buoy
the markets and encourage foreign investment in Egyptian stock
markets and treasuries.
"This is great news. You've made my day," said Hany Genena,
head of equity research at Beltone Financial.
Last week, the central bank held another exceptional
auction, offering $500 million to help businesses obtain the
foreign exchange they needed to clear imports of strategic goods
which had been delayed due to the forex shortage.
The additional liquidity helped ease the gap between the
official and black market rate to about 9.25-9.30 pounds per
dollar on Sunday, according to three black market traders.
At the same time, the central bank lifted caps on
withdrawals and deposits of foreign currencies for individuals
and companies importing essential goods, easing forex controls
imposed a year ago that had all but paralysed trade.
The central bank imposed strict controls on hard currency
movements in February 2015 to preserve scarce forex for imports
of essential goods. The restrictions were unpopular with
businesses which had seen their business hit.
Egypt's reserves have dropped from $36 billion in 2011 to
$16.53 billion at the end of February.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Eric Knecht; Witing by Asma
Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)