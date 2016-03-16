(corrects job title in paragraph 6)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 15 The Egyptian pound still looks
overvalued even after this week's devaluation and may need to
fall another 10 percent to lure dollars back into the economy
and restore competitiveness.
Monday's 13 percent devaluation took the pound to 8.85 per
dollar and was welcomed by bond and equity markets
.
The move aimed to address dollar shortages that drove the
pound to about 10 per dollar on the black market.
But before the devaluation the pound was the most overvalued
of major emerging currencies in real effective exchange rate
(REER) terms - measured against trade partners and adjusted for
inflation - according to this graphic:
link.reuters.com/vuf47v
And even now, it remains well above its own 10-year average
and is more expensive in REER terms than most currencies:
reut.rs/1XuyRRK
reut.rs/1XuvB8W
"The pound is nowhere near fair-value yet. It's gone from
being the most overvalued to one of the most overvalued emerging
currencies in REER terms," said Charles Robertson, global chief
economist at Renaissance Capital.
RenCap analysis of the pound's 20-year REER history suggests
fair value around 10.5 per dollar in today's money, Robertson
said. But inflation and social unrest fears may limit further
sharp moves, he added.
The pound's black market rate is still around 9.6-9.8 per
dollar, roughly where it trades in the six-month non-deliverable
forwards (NDF) market :
bit.ly/1pIKhqj
But Egypt is running a budget deficit of over 10 percent of
annual economic output and the central bank wants to replenish
reserves to $25 billion from the current $16.5 billion.
A devaluation could help by luring tourists and investors,
including the $18 billion that is estimated to sit in citizens'
dollar bank deposits.
Unofficial estimates of non-bank dollar savings are as high
as $35 billion, Exotix economist said Alan Cameron said.
"The devaluation does take out a lot of the REER
overvaluation of the pound," Cameron said. "We are close enough
that some of this money could come back."
But Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment strategist at NN
Investment Partners says he remains underweight Egyptian
equities, versus their weight in the MSCI index.
"I am not going to close the underweight because I think
there is a lot of downside risk to the currency," he said,
adding that a further 10 percent depreciation was advisable over
a year.
RenCap suggests he is right - its study of 13 devaluations
showed equity investors made the best returns if they invested
six months after an initial devaluation.
Currencies usually hit their lows only three months after
the first move down, they said.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; additional reporting by Andrew
Torchia in Dubai; Editing by Gareth Jones/Ruth Pitchford)