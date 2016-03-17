CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's central bank will keep the pound stable at a regular foreign currency auction on Thursday, four banking sources told Reuters, one day after it strengthened the pound in an exceptional foreign currency auction.

On Wednesday the central bank sold dollars to banks at a stronger rate of 8.78 pounds. On Monday it had devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 and announced it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan)