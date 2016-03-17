BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's central bank will keep the pound stable at a regular foreign currency auction on Thursday, four banking sources told Reuters, one day after it strengthened the pound in an exceptional foreign currency auction.
On Wednesday the central bank sold dollars to banks at a stronger rate of 8.78 pounds. On Monday it had devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 and announced it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.