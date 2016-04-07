CAIRO, April 7 Egypt's central bank will hold an additional foreign exchange auction on Thursday, the bank said, ahead of a visit from Saudi King Salman to the country.

The bank regularly holds one foreign currency auction on Tuesday when it sells $120 million. Bankers said the central bank described the auction as a regular auction on their screens, however.

Egypt has been starved of hard currency since a 2011 uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power and drove away tourists and foreign investors - major sources of hard currency. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)