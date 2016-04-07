CAIRO, April 7 Egypt's central bank will hold an
additional foreign exchange auction on Thursday, the bank said,
ahead of a visit from Saudi King Salman to the country.
The bank regularly holds one foreign currency auction on
Tuesday when it sells $120 million. Bankers said the central
bank described the auction as a regular auction on their
screens, however.
Egypt has been starved of hard currency since a 2011
uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power and drove away
tourists and foreign investors - major sources of hard currency.
