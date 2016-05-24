May 24 Egypt's central bank kept the pound
steady against the dollar at its official foreign currency
auction on Tuesday, central bank data showed, and the currency
weakened slightly on the black market.
The central bank sold $118.6 million at a cut-off price of
8.78 dollar, unchanged from last week.
The central bank has kept the pound artificially strong
since it devalued the currency in March to 8.78 per dollar from
7.7301 and announced a more flexible exchange rate policy.
Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions and imports of
essential goods get priority.
A shortage of dollars in the formal banking system since a
2011 uprising that drove away tourists and foreign investors,
key sources of hard currency, has made it difficult for import
businesses. Many of them now rely on a black market where they
can procure currency for a higher price.
The rate on the black market has grown weaker since the
March devaluation, at which time it was roughly in line with the
official rate.
One currency trader cited 11 pounds per dollar as the black
market rate on Tuesday, modestly weaker than the 10.95/.96
pounds cited earlier in the week.
The rate jump comes less than one week after an EgyptAir
plane crash in the Mediterranean that has threatened to further
damage the country's ailing tourism industry, a key source of
hard currency. That was the third blow since October to hit
Egypt's travel industry.
Foreign reserves have more than halved since 2011 to stand
at $17.01 billion at the end of April.
