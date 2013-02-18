(Corrects name of consultancy in 20th paragraph to Exclusive
* Muslim Brotherhood business boss expects more depreciation
* Malek says economy won't collapse, sees recovery after
elections
* Malek says working on return of exiled millionaires
By Paul Taylor
CAIRO, Feb 17 Egypt has begun devaluing its
currency to help revive the economy and meet the conditions of
an expected IMF loan and the depreciation has further to go, a
business leader in the ruling Muslim Brotherhood said on Sunday.
Hassan Malek, chairman of the Egypt Business Development
Association and a senior informal adviser to President Mohamed
Mursi, told Reuters the government had begun steps to cut the
budget deficit and stabilise the country's finances, but tougher
measures would have to wait until after parliamentary elections
expected in April.
"We have started already some increase in taxation, and
there is the devaluation of the pound and we raised some prices
of petrol and gas," Malek said in an interview.
"Normal people in the street now understand that there is a
price that we will have to pay for the IMF agreement."
Asked whether he expected a further depreciation of the
Egyptian currency to help exports and tourism, he said: "I'm not
of course a technical (expert) but people expect a little bit of
devaluation in the future."
Malek stressed he was speaking in a personal capacity and
not on behalf of the government or the governing Islamist
Freedom and Justice Party.
The Egyptian pound has lost some 8 percent against the
dollar since the start of the year and a black market has sprung
up with the local currency being traded at more than 7 pounds to
the dollar, compared to an official rate of 6.73.
Foreign exchange bureaux are overwhelmed by demand for
dollars which are in short supply due to political turmoil.
Malek said the economy was going through a very difficult
period because the transition to democracy launched by the 2011
uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak was not yet
complete and institutions were not working fully.
"ECONOMY WON'T COLLAPSE"
Political turmoil has severely hit tourism, a major foreign
currency earner, and many wealthy Egyptians are keeping their
money abroad rather than investing in their country.
"The Egyptian economy is not going to collapse," he said.
"The real problem is the delay in building constitutional
democratic institutions. That's why the present government feels
it is temporary and of course we know we are in a transitional
period."
Malek said he hoped Egypt could conclude a long-delayed $4.8
billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund
before the election, although sensitive measures such as cuts in
subsidies should be implemented gradually.
Malek, who was imprisoned under Mubarak with top Muslim
Brotherhood leader Khairat el-Shater, his friend and business
partner, said he was actively trying to persuade wealthy
Egyptians to return and invest in the country.
Asked if he was personally involved in trying to persuade
billionaires who have left Egpyt and had their assets frozen or
been convicted of economic crimes to come home, he said "Yes. I
am inviting everyone to come to Egypt. It is very important to
prioritise legislation and court cases should be solved first...
before these people come back."
Malek confirmed he was in contact with former Mubarak-era
trade minister Rachid Mohamed Rachid, a respected liberal
economist and businessman who fled to the United Arab Emirates
during the uprising, and would like him to return to Egypt.
Rachid was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $1.57
million in absentia in 2011 for profiteering and squandering
public funds. Several such sentences have recently been annulled
on appeal and retrials ordered.
Asked about his contacts, Malek said : "It is a personal
initiative with the coordination of the authorities. But it's
not my decision (whether or not to pardon Rachid). The decision
in the end is for the court and the government."
Asked whether all big businessmen were welcome to return
regardless of the roles they played in the Mubarak era, he said:
"I have no personal opposition towards any person... if their
debts and obligations are first fulfilled."
Malek said his organisation was also trying to broker a
solution to Cairo's debt to foreign energy companies producing
oil and gas in Egypt such as BP, Gas Natural, Petronas, Shell
and Dana, that has accumulated since the 2011 uprising.
He disputed the figure of $9 billion cited by consultancy
Exclusive Analysis and European diplomats for the total energy
debt, saying it was far less, but declined to give a number.
"Some of their contracts needed to be reviewed because they
were not balanced to cover both the national interest and the
company interest. So some licences were suspended when they
expired, which made a bit of a problem," Malek said.
"We tried to encourage them by giving them more concessions
and rescheduling these payments (owed by Egypt). We opened other
opportunities in the same field such as refineries and other
projects they can take. Up to this moment, none of these
companies has decided to leave," Malek said.
He acknowledged that most foreign energy companies were
still holding back on new investments in Egypt. "They want to
see these problems tackled first. They want to see a clear road
map, which is normal in such an environment."
