* Currency and foreign reserves already under pressure
* Devaluation could turn disorderly, one economist warns
* Currency controls, weak pound already weighing on business
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, June 27 Egypt's central bank faces an
uphill task keeping the country's currency stable if mass
anti-government protests planned over the coming days turn
violent or drag on for too long.
A round of violent protests in December triggered a run on
the Egyptian pound that cost the government over $2 billion to
bring under control and caused it to abandon its policy of a
freely convertible currency.
Opponents of President Mohamed Mursi have called for mass
protests on Friday and Sunday to demand he step down after one
year in office. Clashes in the last few days between his
supporters and opponents have already left several people dead
and scores injured.
"Politics has polarised, growth is poor, inflation is high
and public finances are deteriorating," said Simon Williams, an
economist with HSBC. "In such an environment the currency is
bound to be under pressure."
Egypt has run through more than $20 billion in reserves,
borrowed billions from abroad and delayed payments to oil
companies to support the pound since the 2011 uprising drove
away tourists and foreign investors, two of its main sources of
foreign currency.
A new round of bloody and prolonged protests would only add
to the pressure on a currency which trades on the black market
at a discount of about 10 percent to the tightly controlled
rates banks use to trade with each other.
"A very short period of time of social unrest would not have
a sustained impact. But if this violence persists, you will see
first pressure in the black market where demand will increase
and then also in the interbank," said Raza Agha, an economist
for VTB Capital.
"If the social situation is so distressed that people are at
home and not going to work and offices are not open, you'll see
a delayed impact," he said.
BLACK MARKET DOLLARS
To obtain foreign currency, many private importers now turn
to the black market, where the pound has weakened by almost 20
percent against the dollar since the end of December.
A dollar now costs 7.70 pounds on the black market and about
7.00 pounds on the tightly controlled interbank market, compared
to 6.18 at the end of December.
This has pushed up the price of imports, helping to boost
consumer inflation to an annual 8.2 percent in May from 4.7
percent in December.
Economic grievances, including high inflation, were among
the main causes of the popular uprising that ousted President
Hosni Mubarak in early 2011.
Concerns about political unrest this week pushed the cost of
insuring Egypt's sovereign dollar debt against default to a
record-high 865 basis points in the credit default swap market.
Capital Economics warned in a note last week that an
increasing loss of confidence by investors could push the
currency over the edge.
"There is a growing risk that the pound undergoes a
'disorderly' devaluation, whereby it could fall by as much as 50
percent in a matter of weeks," it said in a research note last
week.
Egypt's foreign reserves stood at $16 billion at the end of
May, equal to less than three months of import coverage, and
much of this is made up of gold and other assets that would be
hard to draw upon.
Egypt has been negotiating a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund to help shore up its finances, but
the government appears unlikely to take the unpopular austerity
measures needed to secure agreement.
"At the moment I don't think there is much momentum on
either side, particularly in the present political environment,"
said a Cairo-based diplomat who has been following the talks.
The government agreed on a series of tax increases with the
IMF in November, but cancelled them during the December protests
after coming under heavy criticism in the media.
The run on the currency in December sent officials rushing
to Qatar, which threw Egypt a $2.5 billion lifeline to help it
prop up the pound.
CURRENCY CONTROLS
Since then, the central bank has jettisoned its policy of a
freely convertible currency and instead has been allocating its
scarce foreign reserves through sales of $40 million dollars to
banks three times a week.
Banks must limit these allocations for high priorities such
as imports of essential commodities and supplies deemed crucial
for manufacturing, Industry Minister Hatem Saleh said last
month. Companies that needed dollars beyond this were free to
turn to the black market, he added.
Medhet Khalil, chairman of Raya, the Egyptian
agent for Nokia, Microsoft, Cisco and other technology
suppliers, said his company has been forced to buy millions of
dollars a month on the black market to import mobile telephones,
computers and telecommunications equipment.
"So far it's easy. It's risky, but easy. It is illegal.
Everyone is doing it," he said in an interview.
He said earlier this year the dollar rose to over 8 pounds
on the black market.
Any weakening of the pound on the black market would further
complicate the lives of people and businesses already up against
an onerous battery currency restrictions.
The central bank has limited Egyptians from transferring
more than a cumulative $100,000 out of the country since the
2011 uprising unless they can demonstrate a pressing need for
the funds. Many wealthier Egyptians have reached their limit and
are no longer able to send funds abroad.
Depositors at banks can only withdraw a maximum of $10,000
in foreign currency per day under central bank rules, but in
practice many banks restrict such withdrawals to much less and
demand documents proving why the client needs the funds.
Egypt in December banned travellers from carrying more than
$10,000 in foreign currency and prohibited them from sending
cash through the mail.
Businessmen say the restrictions have spawned a series of
subterfuges for getting money out of the country, including
using dealers who buy foreign currency from Egyptian workers in
Gulf countries who want to send Egyptian pounds to their
families at home.