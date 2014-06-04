* Pound rises in black market on hopes of Gulf aid to Sisi
* Meanwhile, central bank guiding down official rate
* This may boost exports, attract investment
* Black market could disappear by end of year
* Would send signal that Egypt "investable again"
By Shadia Nasralla and Andrew Torchia
CAIRO/DUBAI, June 4 Egypt's currency black
market is under threat from two directions, as aid from wealthy
Gulf states promises to ease a dollar shortage and an
increasingly confident central bank engineers a gradual
depreciation of the Egyptian pound.
Since the 2011 revolution ushered in three years of
political and economic turmoil, a gap has opened up between the
pound's official market rate and the weaker rate at which it
trades in illicit money changing shops and back alleys.
The gap is a symbol of Egypt's economic weakness as it
struggles to attract hard currency. Now, however, the pound is
rising on the black market as traders anticipate fresh inflows
of cash from Gulf Arabs who backed last year's military move to
end Islamist rule. Gulf states have welcomed the election as
president last week of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Meanwhile, the central bank has been guiding the pound
lower in the official market, apparently judging that the
economy has stabilised enough for it to undertake this process
without triggering an uncontrollable run on the currency.
The result, black market dealers and bank economists say, is
that the gap between the two rates may vanish as early as the
end of this year, making back-street trading all but
superfluous. The spread was 2.7 percent on Wednesday, down from
4.7 percent last week and over 10 percent early last year.
"If there's more money coming in from the Gulf, there won't
be a thing called the black market," a middle-aged trader,
dressed in a worn-out grey sweater and black trousers, said in a
luggage shop in Cairo's crowded Ataba district where he conducts
his illicit - and anonymous - currency business.
Simon Williams, chief Middle East economist for HSBC in
Dubai, said he suspected Egyptian authorities believed the
country could now afford to let the pound fall in the official
market to levels which attract healthy supplies of dollars.
"It's a sign of confidence - they think they can loosen
their grip now and return to a normal regime."
<---------------------------------------------------------
Egypt pound/dlr rate, NDFs link.reuters.com/pak52v
Pound vs emerging market FX link.reuters.com/pak52v
Egypt's FX reserves link.reuters.com/jyj52v
---------------------------------------------------------->
BLACK MARKET
The pound is officially trading between banks at 7.15 to the
dollar, some 15 percent weaker than it was near the end of 2012,
when the central bank introduced an auction system for dollars
in order to ration hard currency and protect its reserves.
Banks must trade dollars within ranges around the central
bank's auction cut-off prices for interbank, commercial and
retail transactions, giving authorities effective control over
the official exchange rate.
However, monthly demand for dollars in Egypt is over half a
billion dollars greater than the amount supplied by the official
market, economists estimate. The black market has sprung up to
satisfy this demand.
There are now expectations that aid and investment from the
Gulf may shift the supply-demand balance in the black market
considerably - expectations fuelled by Saudi Arabia's King
Abdullah, who said on Tuesday that countries should hold an aid
donors' conference for Egypt.
It is not clear how much money Egypt will get or when. But
the statement was a fresh signal that three of the world's
richest countries, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
Kuwait, view stabilising Egypt as a geopolitical imperative.
The three governments have already pledged at least $12
billion in aid - and delivered most of it - since the Egyptian
army ousted president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood,
whom Gulf states viewed as an ideological arch-enemy, last July.
Similar or larger aid amounts are possible in coming months
or years as the Gulf shores up Sisi. The Gulf is also
encouraging its state-owned companies to make big investments in
Egypt, in areas from housing to energy.
"The expectation is that Sisi will fix the country and will
bring in investments," said another Cairo black market trader,
declining to be named because he did not want to attract the
attention of authorities.
He and others said the pound was now trading at around 7.35
to the dollar, much stronger than its rate of 7.50 just last
week, and lows of near 8.00 during Mursi's rule.
OFFICIAL MARKET
As long as Egypt's tourism industry and overall economy
remain weak, Gulf money looks unlikely by itself to supply
enough dollars to close the black market entirely.
The country posted a huge trade deficit of $15.4 billion
between last July and December, and as tourism revenues were hit
by security fears, its services surplus almost disappeared. Gulf
aid received so far has halted a slide in the central bank's
foreign reserves but has not boosted them significantly.
That is where central bank policy comes in. Since the end of
March, when the official exchange rate was at 6.97, the central
bank has been choosing cut-off prices in its dollar auctions
that have had the effect of pushing the pound down very slowly.
This appears to be a major shift in policy - not confirmed
by officials - since restoring currency stability was a priority
and a major achievement for authorities after the pound's wild
depreciation under Mursi. That alarmed investors and caused them
to send hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country.
An informal Reuters survey of 10 traders, fund managers and
economists in Egypt and abroad found eight of them predicting
the pound's official rate would fall further by the end of this
year, to an average rate of 7.35; that would mean a total
depreciation of 5.4 percent during 2014. Further moderate
depreciation is seen as possible next year.
So far, central bank officials have not commented publicly
on the reasons for the policy change, and officials familiar
with currency policy could not be reached for comment.
But many private economists think authorities have two goals
in mind. One is to boost economic growth, a priority for Sisi to
keep popular support, by stimulating exports; trade minister
Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour has said Egypt wants non-oil exports to
rise 15 percent this year, after 11 percent in 2013.
Trade is unlikely to be the main motive for the policy
change. Egypt's export sector accounts for only slightly more
than 10 percent of the economy, and if a weak currency pushes up
food price inflation, support for the government could suffer.
The main reason appears to be a desire to bring the pound
down to a level which financial markets believe is good value,
and therefore sustainable in the long run. That could persuade
portfolio investors and companies from around the world, not
just the Gulf, to resume putting money into Egypt.
Last year, Egypt's economy was so shaky that even starting a
depreciation process could have triggered an uncontrollable
market panic. Now, the market and the central bank, backed by
Gulf aid, have more confidence that the process can be managed.
"They are managing a depreciation to encourage people into
the market to bring in FDI (foreign direct investment)," said
Allen Sandeep, research head at Cairo's Naeem Brokerage, adding
that the level at which the pound eventually stabilised would
depend on how quickly tourism revenues recovered.
If the black market does disappear and the central bank is
able to end its dollar rationing system, returning to a
relatively free market in which supply and demand balance, it
would send a very positive signal to investors.
"Currency weakness will help exports, but normalisation of
the FX regime is more important than that," said Williams at
HSBC. "It shows the pound is convertible again, that the crisis
is over and that Egypt is investable once again."
