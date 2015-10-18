(Adds official sale results, parallel market)
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO Oct 18 The Egyptian central bank sold
$37.5 million at a cut-off price of 7.9301 per dollar at its
dollar sale on Sunday, 0.10 pounds weaker than Thursday's dollar
sale.
The pound weakened further on the parallel market with the
dollar changing hands at 8.40 pounds, one trader said, while
another put it at 8.42 pounds to the dollar, weaker than
Thursday's rate of 8.25 pounds.
Egypt, which has been facing a currency crisis due to what
many economists consider to be an over valued pound, had allowed
the pound to weaken to 7.8301 pounds per dollar from 7.7301 on
Thursday.
Allowing the currency to weaken in a controlled way could
boost Egypt's exports and attract further investment, but it
also increases an already large bill for imports of fuel and
food staples.
The central bank had kept the pound steady at 7.5301 to the
dollar for five months until July, when it allowed it to slide
to 7.6301. On July 5, the bank let it slip by a further 0.10
pound.
Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black
market by imposing a cap on dollar-denominated bank deposits
among other measures.
In January the central bank allowed banks to exchange
currency at up to 0.10 pound above or below the official rate,
with currency exchange bureaux allowed to trade at 0.15 pound
above or below the official rate.
Foreign currency reserves, which stood at about $36 billion
before the 2011 uprising, were $16.335 billion at the end of
September despite billions of dollars in Gulf Arab aid since
mid-2013.
(Editing by Mark Potter)