CAIRO Nov 3 Egypt's top two state banks have
provided clients with over $800 million over the past three
working days to release goods held up at ports due to a dollar
crisis that is hindering imports, Banque Misr's chairman told
Al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday.
"Over Thursday, Sunday and Monday (Banque Misr) and NBE have
covered all the letters of credit and collection documents at
the two banks, with a value over $800 million," Mohamed Eletreby
said, adding that they would continue to meet the ongoing
demand.
Egypt has been facing a foreign currency crisis and its
central bank has been rationing dollars through auctions with
commercial banks, giving priority to imports of strategic items.
It sells around $38 million three times a week.
With more demand for hard currency than supply, many goods
have been piling up at ports as importers wait for their banks
to supply them with the dollars they need to open the letters of
credit.
"We have released all the goods that were awaiting release
and that is from the banks' own resources, and we will continue
doing so until there is no more demand," Eletreby added.
Two bankers said a possible scenario for the lenders' sudden
dollar supply to clients is that the banks could have "gone
short" by selling the dollars in the expectation that their
position will be covered in the short term.
"They could have been promised by the central bank that they
will receive dollars soon in an auction or through some other
way," one banker said.
Banque Misr plans to complete procedures to obtain a 3-year
$250 million loan in December, using it to strengthen its dollar
resources, Eletreby told Reuters on Monday.
On Tuesday, Eletreby said that loan could be increased to
$300 million.
Egypt's central bank imposed tight currency controls in
February in an attempt to fight a black market for dollars,
increasing the pressure on importers who are no longer able to
use the black market to source their dollar needs.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Michael
Georgy and Mark Trevelyan)