By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's central bank changed the
way it allocated dollars at a foreign exchange auction on
Tuesday and sought to reassure markets by repaying foreign
investors a backlog of more than $500 million built up during a
long-running dollar shortage.
The economy has been in disarray since the 2011 uprising
that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule, spooking foreign
investors and tourists who are the main sources of foreign
currency.
Foreign currency reserves have dropped from $36 billion
before the revolt to about $16.4 billion in October, leaving the
central bank with little firepower to protect the value of the
tightly-managed Egyptian pound.
In February, the central bank limited the amount of dollars
companies could deposit in banks to squeeze a dollar black
market.
Business people say that policy backfired, making it
difficult for companies to finance imports and discouraging
foreign investors who feared they would be unable to repatriate
profits or cash in their investments.
In the first major move by Egypt's new governor Tarek Amer,
who took up his post on Friday, the central bank said it had
repaid foreign portfolio investors $547.2 million, clearing the
entire backlog.
"This is a very strong signal about the change in management
ideology," said Hany Farahat, senior economist at CI Capital.
"There has not been an indication of where such sources of
funding have come from... It might just be more aggressive use
of the reserves available at the bank."
The central bank urged foreign investors to enter Egyptian
capital markets through a pre-existing scheme set up to help
them repatriate their hard currency.
Those who have used the scheme have not faced delays, the
central bank said in a statement. But many foreigners have
invested without using that mechanism and had struggled -- until
Tuesday -- to obtain dollars and move them out of Egypt.
The measure is the latest in a series taken by the central
bank since Amer's appointment was announced in late October.
Within two weeks of the announcement, banks had supplied
$1.8 billion to clear a backlog of imports that had caused an
outcry among businesses.
The following week, state banks raised interest rates on
certificates of deposit to 12.5 percent from about 10 percent
aiming, economists said, to limit dollarisation ahead of a
potential devaluation.
Amer's next move came on Nov. 11, when the central bank
supplied $1 billion to banks to cover 25 percent of dollar
overdrafts they had opened for companies during the crisis.
Mohamed El Sewedy, the head of the Federation of Egyptian
Industries, told Reuters in a recent interview Amer had promised
to cover the entire $4 billion exposure.
At the same time, the central bank strengthened the pound by
20 piastres -- a surprise move given the gap with the black
market rate, now hovering about 8.5 pounds to the dollar.
Some economists criticised the revaluation but others said
it was aimed at shaking out speculators making downward bets on
the pound, with a view to eventually allowing a downward drift.
CURRENCY AUCTION
The central bank held the pound steady at 7.7301 to the
dollar at its second official dollar auction under Amer, but
caused confusion by supplying some banks with more of their
forex needs than usual and others with nothing at all.
Egypt's central bank holds three foreign exchange auctions a
week, and the sales are the key mechanism through which it sets
the official exchange rate of the pound.
Banks are accustomed to receiving a regular quota of foreign
exchange at each foreign currency sale.
Bankers said some banks had bid late in the auction due to
uncertainty over whether the central bank would move the
exchange rate or hold it steady and had missed out. Others said
some banks who bid early in the session were also refused.
"This is confusing and no one knows what is happening," one
banker said of Tuesday's foreign currency auction.
The central bank said it had changed the "internal
allocation process" but gave no details on the changes or
whether they would apply to future forex auctions.
Amer, the well-regarded former head of commercial lender
National Bank of Egypt (NBE), faces a delicate balancing act as
he seeks to end the foreign exchange pressure without triggering
inflation, which hurts the poor hardest, or dampening the growth
needed to create jobs for its growing population.
